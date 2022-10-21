South Sudan floods leave 75,000 refugees without food

The world's newest nation and over 900,000 people are reeling from four consecutive years of flooding

Devastating floods in South Sudan are blocking aid from reaching displaced people, the UN said Friday, warning that a camp housing 75,000 Sudanese refugees would receive no food this month.

The world's newest nation is reeling from four consecutive years of flooding, with two-thirds of the country and more than 900,000 people now directly impacted by the floodwaters, according to the United Nations.

This is taking a dire toll on its ability to deliver aid to displaced people, the UN refugee agency said.

UNHCR "is urging international support for humanitarian efforts in South Sudan in the face of record-breaking rains and floods," spokesman Boris Cheshirkov said.

In Mabah of the Upper Nile state, trucks carrying food and other relief items were unable to reach the Doro refugee camp, he added, warning: "This means that October's rations will not reach the 75,000 Sudanese refugees living there.”

This comes after trucks carrying last month's rations to the camp were stuck on the road for weeks, forcing UNHCR to eventually airlift the supplies to the camp.

"There are not enough funds to do this again," Cheshirkov said, and warned that many in the camp could go hungry.

In oil-rich Unity state – one of the worst-hit regions – the capital Benitu has meanwhile "become an island surrounded by floodwaters," he said.

"All roads in and out are impassable and only boats and the airstrip serve as lifelines for humanitarian aid to reach 460,000 people already displaced by a mix of both flooding and conflict."

Rising water levels breached dykes in two places on Sunday, threatening to flood camps for internally displaced people as well as a base for the UN Mission in South Sudan.