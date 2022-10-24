Ethiopian, Tigrayan rivals to meet for first peace talks

'Pressing: immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access & withdrawal of Eritrean forces'

Representatives from Ethiopia’s government and rival forces from Tigray were set to meet in South Africa on Monday for the first formal peace talks since a brutal war broke out two years ago.

The African Union-mediated talks will take place after a surge of violence triggered alarm in the international community.

Ethiopia’s government said its delegation left for South Africa to participate in the talks, adding: “The Government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict and consolidate the improvement of the situation on the ground.”

But it also said its forces "have continued taking control of major urban centers in the past few days.”

Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, said the Tigrayan delegation had already arrived.

"Pressing: immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access & withdrawal of Eritrean forces," he tweeted.

The Tigray delegation is being led by one of its top generals, Tsadkan Gebretensae, and spokesman Getachew Reda, an official familiar with the talks.

Both sides committed to the talks in South Africa earlier this month, but they were delayed.

Their war is rooted in a power struggle between the federal government and Tigray authorities, who led the country’s ruling coalition until Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in 2018. The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.