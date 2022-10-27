Ukraine war strains ties between Africa and West

'This is 2022, this is no longer the colonial period. So countries, even if they are poor, have equal dignity'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine dug a rift between African countries and supporters in the West who are urging the continent to show solidarity with Europe.

The problems were on uncomfortable display this week at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Senegal, where the conflict was a major theme.

Russia's invasion is "an existential threat to the stability and integrity of our continent,” French Minister of State, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, told the conference.

"That's why we expect solidarity from Africa," she said.

She pinned the blame on the Kremlin for soaring energy and food costs that have buffeted the world economy but hit African countries most of all.

"Russia is solely responsible for this economic, energy, and food crisis," she urged.

Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is also the current head of the African Union, said Africa was "not against Ukraine," and Africans were not "insensitive to the situation" there.

But, like others at the conference, he said that many Africans felt that their own problems – such as security, the economy, or health – were being ignored.

"Africans say that even while Ukraine is at war, is being invaded, is being attacked, Africa is under permanent attack from terrorism," Sall said.

"This is 2022, this is no longer the colonial period... so countries, even if they are poor, have equal dignity. Their problems have to be handled with respect."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1580496063063916547 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Former Nigerien president, Mahamadou Issoufou, said it was disheartening to see so much support for the Ukrainian army, when the Sahel region from which he hails was scrambling to find funds to battle jihadists.

"It's shocking for Africans to see the billions that have rained down on Ukraine while attention has been diverted from the situation in the Sahel," he said.