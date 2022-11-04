Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia of attacks after peace deal

Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted, Tigray is under a communications blackout

Tigrayan authorities on Friday accused Ethiopia's government of carrying out a drone strike on civilians, less than 48 hours after the warring parties signed a deal to end their bloody conflict.

The breakthrough agreement sealed in South Africa has been hailed internationally as a key step towards stopping a war that began exactly two years ago on Friday.

A spokesman for the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) alleged that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government carried out attacks against civilians in the Tigrayan city of Maychew on Thursday.

"According to sources at Lemlem-Karl Hospital, drone of #Ethiopia has attacked civilians," Kindeya Gebrehiwot said on Twitter.

"There was also shelling of artilleries in the same city that killed & wounded civilians. This happens after signing the peace agreement at #Pretoria," he said.

The agreement signed on Wednesday says both sides agreed "to permanently silence the guns" and to a "program of disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration for the TPLF combatants."

But observers say that key details and a clear roadmap that would help sustain momentum are absent, and distrust runs deep.

Even as the African Union-led negotiations began in Pretoria last week, fierce fighting was underway in Tigray between TPLF fighters and federal forces backed by soldiers from neighboring Eritrea.

Ethiopia's northernmost region has been in the throes of a severe humanitarian crisis due to a lack of food and medicine, as well as limited access to basic services.