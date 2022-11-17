Suspected Israeli gang boss held in South African swoop

Israeli media names the arrested as Yaniv Ben Simon, a close associate of one of the organization's leaders

South African police said on Thursday they arrested a suspected gang boss Israel has sought for years for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

The 46-year-old Israeli is linked to a major criminal organization called Abergil, police said in a statement.

While his name was not given in the police statement, Israeli media named the arrested as Yaniv Ben Simon, known to be a close associate of one of the organization's leaders, Itzhak Abergil.

Flash90 Yitzhak Abergil, of the Abergil crime family is seen at the Magistrate's Court in the District Court of Tel Aviv, Israel.

On Interpol's wanted list since 2015, the police said that the "fugitive has been arrested together with seven others at a house" in Bryanston, an affluent northern suburb of Johannesburg.

"According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities," it said.

It said the suspect allegedly carried out several car bombings along with Abergil, seriously wounding eight people.

Police shared pictures and videos of the arrest, in which the suspects were seen lying face down, their wrists fastened with cable ties.

Twelve firearms, including assault rifles, were seized, along with $40,000 in cash and three motorcycles suspected to have been stolen.

South Africa Police Service One of the firearms seized during the raid on the Israeli fugitive, in Bryanston, Johannesburg, South Africa, November 17, 2022.

The Abergil gang has been linked to two brothers who, in 2011, were extradited to the United States to face murder, money laundering and drug-dealing charges.

An Israeli court gave gang leader Abergil three life sentences plus 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and murder in July, a year after he was found guilty of participating in one of the bombings, a 2003 attack in Tel Aviv.

The case, known in Israel as "Case 512," stretched out for six years. Ben Simon's name was mentioned throughout the case, with Abergil saying that he "does not need permission from me or from anyone else. He doesn't listen to anyone."