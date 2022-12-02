Eritrean forces still killing Tigrayans, aid still fettered – report

'People in Tigray are desperate without access to proper healthcare and nutrition... they need our help now'

Eritrean troops are still killing Tigray civilians and committing other abuses despite a recent ceasefire, according to a report, while the United Nations is working to get unfettered access to bring humanitarian aid into Ethiopia’s war-torn region.

An official document from the Tigray Emergency Center seen by the AP News accused forces from neighboring Eritrea – which has fought alongside Ethiopia’s military in the two-year conflict – of killing 111 civilians and wounding another 103 within a week in late November in eastern Tigray.

The report also pointed to “kidnapping/disappearances” of civilians, “widespread looting,” and the destruction of 241 houses.

Such alleged abuses threaten the peace deal struck last month in South Africa between Ethiopia’s government and Tigrayan leaders. Tigray’s rebel forces were supposed to disarm within 30 days of the agreement, but they now say they will only do so when Eritrea’s military pulls back.

Restoring aid deliveries to Tigray was a key part of the deal to end a war that has killed untold numbers of people, but the World Health Organization warned that only a trickle of aid has managed to reach the region.

"That peace process has not yet resulted in the kinds of full access, unfettered access, and the massive scale-up of medical and health assistance that the people of Tigray need," said WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan.

Tigray was isolated from the world for over a year, facing severe shortages of medicines and limited access to electricity, banking, and communications. "The people in Tigray are desperate. They've been years now without access to proper healthcare and nutrition and they need our help now. Not next week, not next month. Now,” Ryan urged.