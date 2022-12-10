Report of forced abortions in Nigeria 'irresponsible'

Report accuses the Nigerian Army of forcibly terminating 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls since 2013

The United Nations on Friday called on Nigerian authorities to investigate allegations of systemic and coerced abortions by Nigeria's army in the country's northeast since 2013, after a damning Reuters report described by a Nigerian government official as "irresponsible."

Earlier this week, Reuters published "The Abortion Assault" - a report accusing the Nigerian Army of running a secret, systematic, and illegal abortion program for the past nine years as part of its war against jihadists in the country's northeast, resulting in at least 10,000 terminated pregnancies among women and girls – many of whom were kidnapped and raped by Boko Haram Islamist militants before being rescued by Nigerian troops.

"Resisters were beaten, held at gunpoint, or drugged into compliance," the news agency said, citing dozens of witness accounts and "documentation" – however, a Nigerian government source on the condition of anonymity highlighted to i24NEWS the lack of documents, or what he called "actual evidence confirming the accusation."

"Reuters should be more responsible. You can't report half of the story without proper evidence," he continued.

"I'm not saying the report is true or false. I'm just saying Reuters should report all of the facts. This is a war on terror, people's lives are at stake. If they have the evidence to back this up, show it so we can nip it in the bud. If they can't or won't, it's a heinous thing to accuse anyone of."

Breadbasket to no bread

Civilians of Nigeria's northeast region have been trapped in a bloody war between the federal government and Islamist extremists for the past 13 years. At least 300,000 people have died since the conflict began, some due to violence but many more from starvation and disease, according to the United Nations and human rights groups.

Nigeria's northeast was once a region known as the breadbasket of the nation. But in the course of the war, it has collapsed into economic devastation and widespread hunger, creating massive displacement and what the UN has called one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

'Wild wild west'

Abortion in Nigeria is illegal, but even more so frowned upon among an evenly divided population of Muslims and Christians. "Nigeria is a very conservative society. Abortion is illegal and condemned, but does that mean it doesn't happen? No," the government source told i24NEWS, although noting that having children out of wedlock is also just as deplored.

"When people are rescued from terrorists, you have to reintegrate them back into society," he explained. "But that strategy is faulted. If you have a woman or girl who was kidnapped, raped, rescued, and is three months pregnant by then, if she goes back to her family, she and her baby will be abominations. She and her baby will be ostracized by everyone."

"So it's possible that commanders on the ground went rogue and gave this instruction on social issues like that."

But Reuters in its report pointed out that central to the "abortion program" was the notion widely held within the military and among some northeast civilians that children of insurgents are predestined to one day take up arms against Nigeria. In testimonies, soldiers said that the abortions were "needed to destroy insurgent fighters before they could be born."

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File A suspected Islamist extremist member captured by Nigerian troops lies next to a tree in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

Despite the reason that Nigerian forces allegedly forced women and girls into aborting their babies, it doesn't change the fact that civilians have been the most affected by the war.

"It wouldn't be the first time the people in the northeast have been exploited. They've always been taken advantage of, by the army, terrorists, international NGOs, even the government. It has become the wild wild west," the government source said.

'Wickedness' and 'bullying'

In light of the Reuters report, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said his Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “takes note with concern of the allegations of systemic and coerced abortions… against women and girls who had already been victimized by Boko Haram,” referring to the jihadist group based in northeastern Nigeria.

Guterres called for a thorough investigation and “immediate remedial actions and accountability measures” if necessary.

AP Photo/Chinedu Asadu Women in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria.

Nigeria’s defense chief said the allegations were untrue and refused to investigate the report, and its military director of defense information posted a five-page statement on social media, saying Reuters was motivated by "wickedness" and a "bullying" mentality.

But the government source told i24NEWS that his biggest worry wasn't whether women were coerced into having abortions, but instead in "confirming whether or not such instruction came from the top, that it was a government policy."

"But my theory is that it wasn't anything official, and there has been no evidence of that."

"If Reuters shows evidence that it was a government policy, heads will roll. No leader can argue that this is right in any way," he warned. "Culturally, socially, and religiously – abortion is wrong in Nigeria. Humanely, forced abortion is wrong. It would be a crime against humanity."