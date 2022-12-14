Meta enabling violent posts in Ethiopia, lawsuit claims

The suit claims Meta failed to exercise reasonable care in training its algorithms to identify dangerous posts

A lawsuit filed in Kenya on Tuesday claims that Facebook's parent company Meta enabled the spread of hate and violence on the social media platform, inflaming Ethiopia's bloody civil war.

Two Ethiopian researchers and the Kenyan rights group the Katiba Institute brought forward the suit in Kenya's High Court, alleging Facebook's recommendations systems amplified violent posts in Ethiopia.

The lawsuit said the company failed to exercise reasonable care in training its algorithms to identify dangerous posts and in hiring staff to police content for the languages covered by its regional moderation hub in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city.

One of the researchers who brought forward the suit, Abrham Meareg, is the son of a Tigrayan professor who was murdered after being targeted with violent and inaccurate Facebook posts. Meareg said he attempted to get Facebook to remove the posts, but no response was received until after his father was gunned down. Posts Meta said it would remove remained online as recently as December 8, 2022.

AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia

The plaintiffs are requesting roughly $2 billion in the form of a fund for victims of violence incited on Facebook. Additionally, they are asking the court to order Meta to take emergency steps to demote violent content and increase moderation staff in Nairobi.

However, Meta spokesperson Erin McPike said that the company employs staff "with local knowledge and expertise and continue to develop our capabilities to catch violating content in the most widely spoken languages" in Ethiopia.

McPike also said that hate speech and incitement to violence were against the rules of Facebook and Instagram, adding: "We invest heavily in teams and technology to help us find and remove this content."

Thousands have died and millions have been displaced in the conflict that erupted in 2020 between the Ethiopian government and rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region. A United Nations report last year found that both sides "committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."