Analysis: U.S. looking for a way back to Africa, a timely yet overdue pivot

For years Africa has taken a back seat in U.S. international policy priorities – a void that China and Russia have filled with investments in infrastructure and political relations.

But this may change. U.S. President Joe Biden invited delegations from 49 countries and the African Union (AU) to a three-day summit – only its second U.S.-African summit, and the first since 2014 – and addressed the gathered nations with a demand: "Africa belongs at the table in every room, in every room where global challenges are being discussed and in every institution where discussions are taking place," he said in Washington on Thursday.

He called upon the UN General Assembly to include a permanent representation of Africa and to involve the AU in the G20 while announcing his support for providing food security and battling climate change in the continent.

In total, the U.S. at the summit is laying out $55 billion in projects over the coming three years including investments in green energy, training for health workers, and modernization of internet networks. Some $100 million will go to increasing reliable, clean energy for millions in sub-Saharan Africa, and $20 million to provide finance in fertilizers to help smaller farmers. In addition, $10 million is earmarked for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises that provide clean drinking water. The private sector also pledged $15 billion in deals led by investments by U.S. firms in digital technology.

That's not all: Washington also announced a free trade agreement aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa.

For many observers, it’s a pivot to Africa that’s both timely and overdue – U.S. interests have been challenged by China's ambitions in trade and investment on the African continent. China also holds high-level meetings with African leaders every three years. Russia, even if it’s less visible, is also engaging with the continent via proxy militias and information campaigns.

The U.S. initiative is not unappreciated.

"We share the same spirit, we want to advance our common agenda with you, and take our partnership to the next level in an inclusive approach, bringing together governments, the private sector, civil society, and the African diaspora,” said Senegalese President and African Union Chairman Macky Sall.

The initiative is also an opportunity for Biden to send a message to members of the African diaspora in the U.S., calling the enslavement of millions of people from the African continent America's "original sin" and praising the African community in the U.S.

But not everyone is supportive.

"We look back at Libya and the intervention of America which was not that positive,” said political analyst Rashweat Mukundu. “We look back at many other crises in Africa that the U.S. has not necessarily played a positive and leading role. So what we have seen over the past is of course there has been so much talk and no action.”

Mukundu thinks that what’s needed is what he described as a “coherent mechanism” to put in place timelines, funding, and assistance.

Biden's summit was intended to show a new move toward the African continent that seems to increasingly gravitate toward China. But it remains to be seen whether the announced cooperation will bear fruit and restore African trust in America.