Wagner Group says France tried to assassinate Russian official in Africa

The head of the Wagner Group private militia accused France of attempting to assassinate a Russian official in the Central African Republic (CAR), who was badly injured after opening a mail bomb on Friday.

Dmitry Syty, head of the “Russian House” cultural center, was taken to the hospital in the capital Bangui in serious but stable condition, Moscow said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group – which has supported CAR’s army since 2018 but gained more attention with its role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – blamed Paris for the attack.

"Before losing consciousness, Dmitry Syty managed to say: 'I saw a note: This is for you from all the French, the Russians will get out of Africa'," Prigozhin, a strong supporter of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram.

He noted that he called on the Russian Foreign Ministry to declare France a state sponsor of terrorism.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called the claims false. "It's even a good example of Russian propaganda and the fanciful imagination that sometimes characterizes this propaganda", she said.

France is the former colonial ruler of CAR, whose government has been fighting several rebel insurgencies for almost a decade. The republic is also at the heart of Russia’s bid for strategic influence in Africa.

The last French troops deployed in CAR left on Thursday following a chill in relations caused by closer ties between Bangui and Moscow and the deployment of Russian forces, which some countries say includes Wagner mercenaries.