UN concerned over worsening food insecurity in Africa's Sahel region

The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday over a massive food crisis in northern Africa’s Sahel region, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and with more than five million additional people now facing “severe food insecurity.”

A report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented to the UN Security Council pointed to shortages of wheat and fertilizer caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, regional insecurity, and the increasingly serious consequences of climate change as factors to the crisis.

The hot and dry Sahel, which stretches from the Sahara Desert to the north and Savannah to the south, is not only one of the poorest and most violent regions in the world, but also one of the most exposed to the devastating effects of climate change.

More than 18.6 million people are experiencing “severe food insecurity” – which is 5.6 million more than the last report in June – and of those, 2.1 million are experiencing “emergency levels of food insecurity” with Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria being hit the hardest, the report said.

“The humanitarian situation, especially in the central Sahel, remained dire and was compounded by rising food and energy prices, as well as climate-related disasters, prompted by heavy rainfall, floods, and water pollution,” it continued.

“Humanitarian access remained limited, depriving vulnerable populations of critical assistance, and exposing humanitarian personnel to increased risks.”

Deteriorating security conditions, particularly in Burkina Faso and Mali, have also exacerbated the problem, according to the report.