Israeli doctors in Nigeria to help children with eye cancer

Israeli doctors in Nigeria said Friday they are expecting to help many children with eye cancer using pinpointed chemotherapy.

A delegation from Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, which is on a week-long humanitarian mission to the west African country, introduced a form of chemotherapy that is far easier for children to handle, Dr. Mattan Arazi, an ophthalmology resident at Sheba, told The Times of Israel.

Arazi explained how he and his team trained local doctors and treated children with them.

“It was very challenging and rewarding to treat these children, and work with local doctors to address this life-threatening disease,” he said. “At the end of the trip, we help a symposium with Nigerian doctors, and as it came to a close we all started to dance in happiness at what we managed to accomplish together.”

The newer treatment method – called intra-aerial chemotherapy – being used and taught by the Israeli doctors delivers concentrated doses of cancer-killing medicine directly to the affected area of the eye.

Dr. Dupe Popoola, a consultant ophthalmologist at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital in Nigeria, told media that the Israeli mission would help doctors “keep children alive, eyeball intact and their vision safe.”

While the disease retinoblastoma – which normally affects young children – is rare globally, it is relatively common in parts of Africa, yet treatment in the west is inadequate.

“It’s unfortunate to see that these children typically present late with very advanced disease due to social obstacles, such as access to care, education, and the challenge of financing treatment,” Azari said.