Ethiopia is driving to expand and diversify its energy capacity; Zambia has been rationing electricity supply following a drop in hydropower generation

United Arab Emirates renewable energy company Masdar signed agreements this week with Ethiopia and Zambia to develop mega solar projects in the east and southern African countries.

Masdar has been pushing into renewable energy in Africa and elsewhere.

In Ethiopia, the project would have a capacity of 500 megawatts (MW), potentially allowing it to significantly expand and diversify its energy capacity – a key part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s industrialization drive.

Currently, Ethiopia has a total installed power generating capacity of under 5,000 MW, with 91 percent of it coming from hydroelectric power, according to Reuters.

"Pleased to see the signing of a Joint development agreement between the Government of Ethiopia and Masdar to develop two solar photovoltaic plants," Abiy tweeted Wednesday.

He added that the global net zero emission targets were an opportunity for Ethiopia "to harness our renewable resources and ensure access to abundant, clean, and affordable energy."

His country is eager to expand its energy capacity. Last year, it began generating power from its giant Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a multi-billion-dollar hydropower plant on the River Nile.

In Zambia, state-owned power utility Zesco and Masdar signed a deal worth $2 billion that will see them form a joint venture to facilitate investment in the African country’s renewable energy.

"Once completed, the projects will result in an additional 2,000 megawatts of electricity in the country, within the next few years," said Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday.

Zambia has been rationing electricity supply following a big drop in water levels in lake Kariba, threatening hydropower generation which contributes more than 75 percent of the country's power output.