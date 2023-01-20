Somalia, Al Qaeda-linked jihadists say over 100 killed in ‘intense attack’

The Somali government last year declared 'total war' against the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab extremist group

Somalia and Al Qaeda-linked jihadists both claimed more than 100 people were killed on Friday in their deadliest battle since the government launched a military offensive against the extremists in August last year.

Mogadishu said in a statement that more than 100 Al Shabaab fighters died after they attacked a Somali National Army base in central Somalia that was recently retaken. The government said seven soldiers – including an officer from the U.S.-trained Danab brigade – were killed in the “intense attack” but urged that the military remained in control of the base.

A spokesman for the Al Shabaab jihadists, Sheikh Abu Musub, said the death toll was over 150. Neither side’s claim could be independently verified, but a resident of the Galcad region Abukar Uluso confirmed to AP News that there was heavy gunfire.

“It was during the dawn prayer when I heard the sounds of explosions followed by an exchange of gunfire,” Uluso said. “Most fatalities were among the two sides, and the civilian casualties were minimal since the attack took place inside the army base.”

The Somali government last year declared “total war” against the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab extremist group, which has thousands of fighters and has long held parts of central and southern Somalia, and often carries out high-profile attacks in the capital Mogadishu.

In recent months, the government has claimed success in retaking many communities during what has been described as the most significant offensive in over a decade.