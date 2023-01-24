Burkina Faso asks France to withdraw troops

Government spokesperson emphasized that this was 'not the end of diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and France'

Burkina Faso asked France to withdraw its troops out of the country within a month, ending a 2018 military accord, media reported on Sunday.

According to a diplomatic letter dated Wednesday and seen by AFP, the country's government asked Paris to end the agreement that allowed French soldiers to be stationed there and fight on its territory. The national television also reported on Saturday that the military regime had suspended the accord with France on January 18, giving Paris one month to pull its troops out.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said in a statement that Paris was still waiting for confirmation at “the highest level” from the African country.

"We are waiting for clarifications on the part of Mr Traore," the president told reporters, referring to the leader of Burkinabe military junta Ibrahim Traore.

Macron added there was “great confusion” about the situation and urged “a lot of prudence.” In response, the African country’s government spokesman Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said on national TV that the decision was not prompted by any particular event but was the “normal order of things.”

"At the current stage, we don't see how to be more clear than this," he said, confirming the one-month deadline for the withdrawal of the French troops.

The official emphasized that this was “not the end of diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and France." He added that his country still expected Paris’ support in the form of military equipment.

Last year, French troops withdrew from the neighboring Mali following a deterioration of relations with the African country. Both Burkina Faso and Mali are currently governed by military juntas that came to power in the past two years.