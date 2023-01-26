US kills Islamic State leader in Somalia

Bilal al-Sudani was killed along with 10 other Islamic State fighters

Bilal al-Sudani, the leader of Islamic State in Somalia, was killed in an operation by United States forces, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Thursday.

"This action leaves the United States and its partners safer and more secure, and it reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism at home and abroad," Austin said in a statement.

The raid left Sudani and 10 other militants dead after an exchange of fire in a cave in northern Somalia, where the group is mostly active.

More to follow