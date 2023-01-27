Some 5.6 million people are believed to be at risk of severe food insecurity and around 2.9 million are internally displaced in the central African region

States in central Africa’s Lake Chad region, along with international donors, on Friday pledged over $500 million to support civilians threatened by jihadist insurgents and climate change.

Organizers said the money promised by the Lake Chad Basin High Level Conference will “support a coordinated, complementary, and overall regional response to the crisis.”

Chad, Niger, Nigeria, and Cameroon border the vast marshy lake, which has been plagued by armed groups for nearly 13 years and is shrinking from the impact of global warming and a population surge.

The conference – the third in the series – was held with UN support in Niger’s capital of Niamey earlier this week. Its goal was “strengthening resilience” for inhabitants in the region.

Some 5.6 million people are believed to be at risk of severe food insecurity and around 2.9 million are internally displaced, including two million in Nigeria alone, according to the United Nations.

The first conference in 2017 mustered $670 million in pledges, and the second in 2018 garnered $2.17 billion.

"Efforts have been undertaken. However, given the accelerating deterioration of living conditions, our measures seem to be very far removed from what is needed," Nigerian Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou said in a statement, AFP reported.