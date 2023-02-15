Rise of migrants from Horn of Africa to Gulf concerning, says UN official

'The pressure is mounting' as African migrants face criminal gangs, traffickers, and smugglers en route to Gulf states through Yemen

The number of women and children migrants trekking from the Horn of Africa to Gulf countries through Yemen has significantly increased and is concerning, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned.

Director-General Antonio Vitorino told AP News that the treacherous journey from Ethiopia, Somalia, or Djibouti through Yemen – called the Eastern Migration Route – has seen a 64 percent increase in the past year of people seeking better livelihoods, with many women and children traveling alone.

He noted that climate change was a driver of the surging migration.

In the past, women and children would normally opt out of the dangerous journey through the desert. Instead, men would leave their families behind and make the trek in the hope of finding jobs and sending money back home.

“The pressure is mounting” as the number of migrants rises, said Vitorino who was in Kenya appealing for $84 million to support over one million migrants. He urged that the desperate migrants are vulnerable to criminal gangs along the route and need protection against rape, violence, traffickers, and smugglers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1625774255387590656 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Some of the migrants are unaware of the dangers, including the war in Yemen, and the UN’s migration organization needs to improve awareness of the perils, he continued. For those migrants, the agency should provide basic healthcare and other services, and in some cases, return them to their countries of origin.

“Last year, we have returned voluntarily to Ethiopia 2,700 migrants and upon arrival, we provided post-arrival assistance to support them to move back to their regions of origin,” Vitorino said.

He added that also rising is the migration of people from west Africa through Libya to Europe and the plight of those migrants, particularly those detained in Libya, is a global concern.