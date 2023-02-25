Dozens of soldiers killed in Burkina Faso by Islamic State jihadists

Burkina Faso is battling a jihadist insurgency that spread from neighboring Mali

The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers in Burkina Faso. Dozens others were wounded and five taken hostage in last week's ambush on a military convoy.

In a statement on its Amaq news agency, the jihadist group said its fighters "inflicted massive losses on the ranks of the Burkina Faso forces in an elaborate ambush... last Friday." It said it seized weapons and chased retreating soldiers for miles into the desert.

Images released by the group show 54 slain bodies in military uniform lying in the bloodstained dirt, as well as more than 50 seized assault rifles and images of the five soldiers it said were taken prisoner.

The announcement comes one week after the attack in Deou and days after another attack in Tin-Akoff town, where locals and civil society groups say dozens more soldiers and civilians were killed when a military outpost was hit.

It’s unclear how many people were killed in the two incidents. Last week the government confirmed that 51 soldiers died in the Deou ambush but it has not responded to requests for updated numbers or commented on the attack in Tin-Akoff.

Burkina Faso is battling a jihadist insurgency that spread from neighboring Mali during the past decade.