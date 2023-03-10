Blinken to assess Ethiopia peace drive in top U.S. visit since Tigray war

Blinken will talk with officials, humanitarian groups on the peace deal that halted the two-year war which has killed hundreds of thousands

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will push forward a fragile peace process during a trip to Ethiopia next week, the highest-level U.S. visit since the brutal civil war shook ties between the longtime allies.

The U.S. State Department said Blinken would also pay the first visit by a top U.S. diplomat to Niger to discuss security cooperation in the Sahel region, where Russia has been making growing inroads through its Wagner mercenary force.

In the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, Blinken will hold talks with officials, civil society groups, and humanitarian organizations on a deal that was agreed upon in November 2022 that halted the two-year war which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

Under the pact, the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it would disarm in the face of an onslaught by the Ethiopian government, which agreed to restore basic services in a region that has suffered dire shortages. But access remains heavily restricted, making it impossible to assess the situation on the ground, and violence and rights concerns have flared elsewhere in Ethiopia.

Blinken has alleged crimes against humanity in the course of the war, angering Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who warned that a United Nations-backed probe into abuses would undermine the peace process. The war and allegations of abuses – including the withholding of food – have badly strained relations with the United States, which suspended Ethiopia's right to duty-free exports under a key trade pact.

A remaining sticking point is the role of Eritrea, whose authoritarian regime has tense ties with the TPLF and is accused of atrocities in Tigray.

Washington has been looking to increase its presence in Africa in the face of inroads by China and Russia, which is seeking diplomatic support in the developing world against Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.