South African military sends medics to hospitals amid health care strike

The South African military on Monday deployed medical officers to several hospitals across the country to help aid in the disruption of medical services amid a nation-wide health care workers strike.

The strike was called by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union after negotiations with the government failed to reach an agreement on a pay raise. Health care workers unions are demanding a 10 percent pay rise amid hiking living costs across the country while the government's current offer stands at 4.7 percent.

The government has blamed the death of several patients on the health care workers who have gone on strike.

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that at least four patients have died in hospitals "in a manner that could be directly attributed to the strike.'

Phaahla requested assistance from the country's military after several patients were unable to access healthcare centers by workers striking who blocked their access to hospitals.

"We received a request from the health minister to assist with the ongoing strike and to make sure services are ongoing and there is minimum disruption," Phillip Makopo spokesman for the health service branch of the South African National Defence Force told AFP.

"The military healthcare practitioners were deployed on Wednesday ... to hospitals as determined by the DOH and will remain deployed as may be required," a South African National Defence Force statement said Monday.