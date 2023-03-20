Jeff Woodke, the 61-year-old aid worker, who served as a missionary worker in Niger for 32 years, was kidnapped by jihadists in the Sahel in 2016

American citizen Jeff Woodke was released after spending over six years in captivity in west Africa, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Monday.

According to Woodke’s wife, he is now in Niger’s capital of Niamey.

"I’m gratified & relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity," Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

"The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him. I thank so many across our government who’ve worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom,” he added.

Woodke, the 61-year-old aid worker, who served as a missionary worker in Niger for 32 years, was kidnapped by jihadists in the Sahel in 2016. He was freed together with a French journalist Olivier Dubois, who in turn was kidnapped in Mali in 2021.

"I feel tired, but I'm fine," Dubois told reporters after emerging from a plane in Niger together with Woodke, who was leaning on a stick.

"It's amazing for me to be here, to be free," he said. "I want to pay tribute to Niger for its skills in this delicate mission and pay tribute to France, to all those who have helped me to be here today."

Niger's Interior Minister Hamadou Souley, who was at the airport, told journalists "the hostages were picked up safe and sound by the Nigerien authorities before being handed over to the French and American authorities."