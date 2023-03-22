Uganda faces calls to reject 'appalling anti-gay' bill

'If signed into law… it will render lesbian, gay, and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are'

The United Nations and United States led calls on Wednesday for Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni to reject what has been labeled an “appalling” anti-gay bill.

Ugandan lawmakers approved the Anti-Homosexuality Act on Tuesday after a chaotic session, ordering harsh penalties – reportedly such as life imprisonment or even a death sentence – for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.

Homosexuality was already illegal in the conservative east African nation, and the passage of the bill was welcomed by some.

"We are very happy as citizens of Uganda. Culturally we do not... accept homosexuality, lesbianism, LGBTQ. We cannot," said local resident Abdu Mukasa. "We were created by God. God created man and woman. And we cannot accept one sex to go on the same sex,” he told AFP.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638238860197916688 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged Museveni not to promulgate the legislation into law.

“The passing of this discriminatory bill – probably among the worst of its kind in the world – is a deeply troubling development,” he said. “If signed into law… it will render lesbian, gay, and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are.”

Amnesty International condemned the bill as a “grave assault” on LGBTQ+ people, noting its “ambiguous” wording “even criminalizes those who ‘promote’ homosexuality.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also joined calls for the government to reconsider the legislation, saying on Twitter it would "undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS.”