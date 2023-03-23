Ethiopian parliament removes rebel Tigray party from terror list

The aim of the delisting is to 'avoid a vicious circle in which one conflict replicates to another, to end the politics of hatred and evil'

Ethiopia’s parliament on Wednesday removed the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) from an official list of terror groups, seen as a key step in the peace process that ended a brutal conflict in the African country’s northern region.

The TPLF, which once dominated Ethiopian politics, was officially designated a terror organization in May 2021, six months after the war erupted. Subsequent fighting has killed untold numbers of civilians, displaced over two million, and left millions more in need of humanitarian aid.

“The house has approved the decision to lift the TPLF’s terrorist designation with a majority vote,” the parliament said in a Facebook post, noting that it would move to strengthen the November 2022 peace deal between the TPLF and the federal government.

“Lifting TPLF’s terrorist designation is indispensable to uphold the peace agreement,” it added.

Under the terms of the peace deal signed in South Africa's capital Pretoria, the TPLF agreed to disarm in return for the restoration of access to Tigray, which was largely cut off from the outside world during the war.

Since the deal, there has been some resumption of basic services and aid deliveries to Tigray, which has faced dire shortages of food, fuel, cash, and medicines. But access to the region of six million people remains restricted, and it is impossible to verify independently the situation on the ground.

Tesfaye Beljige, the minister in charge of government MPs in parliament, said the aim of the delisting was to "avoid a vicious circle in which one conflict replicates to another, to end the politics of hatred and evil.”

There was no immediate reaction from the TPLF.