'Hotel Rwanda' hero Rusesabagina freed from prison

Paul Rusesabagina is credited with helping save almost 1,200 lives during the 100-day slaughter in 1994 that left about 800,000 Rwandans

Fiercely outspoken Rwandan government critic Paul Rusesabagina – whose efforts to save people during the 1994 genocide inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” – was freed from prison on Friday after over 900 days behind bars.

Rusesabagina was convicted in September 2021 of backing an armed rebel group after a trial that his supporters denounced as a sham. The 68-year-old, who is also a Belgian citizen with U.S. permanent residency, will return to the United States after Kigali commuted his 25-year sentence on terrorism charges.

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed his release, calling it a “happy outcome,” and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was “grateful” for the move.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639388617431830535 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"This is the result of a shared desire to reset (the) US-Rwanda relationship," Kagame's press secretary Stephanie Nyombayire tweeted Friday, adding the close relationship between Rwanda and Qatar was "key.” Talks on a potential release started at the end of 2022 and a breakthrough came last week in discussions between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639652107107336193 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Rusesabagina – a founder of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change opposition group – was arrested after a plane en route to Burundi was diverted to Rwanda in 2020 in what the United Nations described as an “abduction.” His detention shifted the spotlight on Rwanda’s record of crushing political dissent and free speech under Kagame.

He became an almost overnight celebrity with the release of the 2004 film "Hotel Rwanda,” inspired by his experience as a hotel manager during the genocide when his family and hundreds of guests – mainly ethnic Tutsis – took refuge inside the Mille Collines as machete-wielding mobs killed people outside the hotel gates.

Rusesabagina is credited with helping save almost 1,200 lives during the 100-day slaughter that left about 800,000 Rwandans dead.