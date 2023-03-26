Israel hosts agricultural experts from Africa to help fight climate change

'The threat of the desert poses a danger to many countries with climate change'

As part of the fight against global climate change, Israel’s Foreign Ministry hosted experts from African countries, some of which have no diplomatic relations with Israel.

The purpose of the "Desertec" training program is to help African countries deal with the challenge of the spread of the desert in the Sahara region and to create a nearly 5,000-miles long green buffer in the area by the year 2030, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The threat of the desert poses a danger to many countries with climate change. Israel is fighting this threat at home and is contributing its experience and capabilities for the benefit of Africa. We will continue to deepen and strengthen our ties with countries that desire this for the sake of the prosperity and stability of the region," Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

Dezertec Participants of the Desertec project.

As part of the initiative, a number of agricultural innovation experts from the countries of the region, some of which Israel does not have diplomatic relations with, were invited to Israel. The aim of the visit is to assist them by “identifying and mapping the challenges in their region, while finding solutions combining Israeli knowledge and technologies, which have proven successful in the past in the fight against desertification in Israel.”

“Among the prominent participants in the program is the niece of Chad's foreign minister that Israel has renewed diplomatic ties with in recent years. Other representatives from the countries of the region came from Djibouti, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Nigeria, and Senegal,” the statement said.

The training program of the innovation community "Desertec" is part of the Great Green Wall initiative. It was launched at the last climate conference COP27 in Egypt, as part of the desire to battle the spread of the desert in the Sahel region.

"The emissaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs work tirelessly to identify opportunities and create connections. In this case, we connected Desertec with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the 'Great Green Wall' project in Africa. Israel makes a significant contribution to dealing with the climate crisis on the continent, promotes Israeli companies and is highly regarded both in African countries and in the international arena," said Yael Rabia-Zadok, Deputy Director of Economics at the Foreign Ministry.