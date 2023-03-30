Vulnerable families in Somalia break Ramadan fast with little but water

For displaced people, food is hard to come by. Many families rely on well-wishers to donate a meal, hardly enough for many families

As Muslims around the world break their daily fasts with generous dinners after sunset, the holy month of Ramadan is coinciding with the longest drought on record in Somalia, leaving some with only water and donated food.

More than one million Somalis have been forced to flee their homes in search of help amid an unprecedented dry spell, while some 43,000 people died last year alone. Hadiqq Abdulle Mohamed, her husband, and their six children are among the displaced, taking refuge in a displacement camp near the capital Mogadishu.

Ramadan brought an increase in food prices for a country already struggling with inflation due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the withering local crops from five consecutive failed rainy seasons. Millions of livestock central to people’s diets have also died.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641390608194449408 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

For the displaced, food is even harder to come by. To break their daily fast during Ramadan, Mohamed’s family relies on well-wishers – they start off with water and pieces of dates before eating a donated meal of rice with cooked meat, bruised bananas, and a small bag of juice after waiting in line for hours.

“I recall the Ramadan fast we had in the past when we were enjoying and prospering,” Mohamed told AP News. “We would milk our goats, cook [porridge] and collard greens, and drink water from our catchment. This year, we are living in a camp… without food to eat, thirsty.”

Inflation in the Horn of Africa country is pinching the more well-off, too. The typical Ramadan fast-breaking meal includes samosas and other snacks; juice, tea, and coffee; the main dish of fish or spaghetti or flatbread with camel, goat, chicken, or fish; and dessert.