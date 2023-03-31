LGBTQ+ Ugandans desperate to find safety from anti-gay law

'I feel like we're supposed to fight for our freedom... if not us, who's going to fight for our freedom?"

Many LGBTQ+ members in Uganda are contemplating whether they should flee the east African country where last week lawmakers passed what has been criticized as among the world’s harshest anti-gay legislation.

The proposed law, known as the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023, is ready to be sent to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who is facing calls from the West to reject it. Despite the bill’s vagueness, if Museveni gave his assent, anyone who engages in same-sex activity could face life imprisonment while repeat offenders could be sentenced to death, according to activists.

“They are going to arrest us because I cannot pretend to be what I am not,” Alex, a 19-year-old gay man in Uganda whose name was changed for safety reasons, told AFP.

Many like Alex are grappling with agonizing decisions as they consider fleeing the only country they know. Online messaging groups provide a measure of comfort and solidarity – from neighboring countries to Europe and North America, LGBTQ Ugandans who have already been exiled trade tips and advice on finding safe spaces and navigating immigration bureaucracy.

But many of Uganda's neighbors are also cracking down on gay rights, with politicians in Kenya and Tanzania warning against any efforts to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues. And making it to the West isn't easy, even for those with the cash to fund the journey.

"I don't know if I'm safe and I don't deserve to die because I'm being who I want to be," Alex said. "On the other hand, I feel like we're supposed to fight for our freedom... if not us, who's going to fight for our freedom?"