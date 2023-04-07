Deadly cobra found on South African airplane

The South African commissioner of civil aviation congratulated the pilot, stating that he had "saved all the lives on board"

A deadly cobra was discovered onboard an airplane in South Africa, inside the pilot's cockpit.

The pilot said he felt a cold "thing" coming down his back.

“I felt this cool sensation, sort of, crawling up my shirt. To be really honest, it's like my brain isn't recording what's going on," pilot Rudolph Erasmus told the BBC. Erasmus had to warn the four passengers on board that he was going to have to land urgently.

The plane finally landed in Welkom without any panic on board.

Before takeoff, the cobra had been seen slipping onto the plane at the Worcester Flying Club, from where the plane had taken off.

Despite the incident and safe landing, the snake has yet to be found.

The South African commissioner of civil aviation congratulated the pilot stating that he had "saved all the lives on board."

The incident in South Africa isn't the only snake on a plane incident in recent memory.

Last October, the passengers of the United Airlines flight from Florida to Newark Airport in New Jersey in the United States discovered a snake on board the plane, which caused general panic after landing.

The non-venomous snake had wandered between the legs of the passengers and was spotted when the plane had landed after a flight of about two and a half hours.