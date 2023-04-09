Internal state forces in the crosshairs of Ethiopian Federal Leadership

PM Abiy Ahmed: law enforcement measures will be taken against any "destructive" opposition

Vowing to dismantle regional state forces that were established illegally, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seeking to implement an unpopular decision “for the sake of unity” after a brutal period of war.

He wants the regional militias to be dissolved and integrated into the federal army, the regional police forces or civilian life. He said the government would “try to convince and explain to those who oppose.”

Ethiopia's constitution allows its 11 states to have their own police forces. However, some states acted outside the constitutional constraints to create separate forces, which have been accused of erecting illegal checkpoints, smuggling and banditry.

Tigray, the northernmost region of Ethiopia, has been at the center of a civil war that began in 2020. Belligerent parties included regional militias, the federal government, and the Eritrean military. A peace deal was reached in 2022, but the conflict has attracted the concern of humanitarian groups and external actors.

The rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it would disarm in the face of an onslaught by the Ethiopian government, which agreed to restore basic services in a region that has suffered dire shortages. But access remains heavily restricted, making it impossible to assess the situation on the ground.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asserted that "ethnic cleansing" was committed in the region, and all of the parties to the conflict have been accused of possible war crimes by UN investigators. However, Ahmed maintains that a UN-backed probe into abuses would undermine the peace process.