Fighting in Khartoum amid rivalry between Sudan generals

Witnesses report a deployment of fighting near the residence of General Burhane

Paramilitaries in Sudan claim to have taken control Saturday of the international airport and the presidential palace in Khartoum, which was shaken awake in the morning by gunfire and explosions, in the most violent episode of the rivalry between the two generals in charge.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, known as "Hemedti," are now calling on the entire population, including the soldiers themselves, to sedition against the army.

Opposite, the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, de facto ruler of Sudan since the coup of October 25, 2021, denounced "lies" and the "betrayal" of a force that had recently deployed armored vehicles and men across the country without consulting it.

Hemedti and Burhane had joined forces to oust civilians from power, but over time, Hemedti did not stop denouncing the coup, siding with civilians -- therefore putting himself against the army in political negotiations -- and now it is his dispute with General Burhane that prevents any solution to the crisis in Sudan.

For days, the streets had been buzzing with rumors about an imminent guerrilla war between the two camps. On Saturday morning, Khartoum woke up to the sound of heavy and light gunfire and almost uninterrupted explosions.

In a few hours, the FSR announced that they had taken Khartoum International Airport, in the heart of the capital, then the presidential palace where General Burhane usually sits, as well as the palace reserved for state guests, an airport in the north of the country and "other bases in different provinces."

In a statement, they called on the population to "rally behind them" and told the military that they are not "targeting them, but their general staff who uses them to stay on their throne, even if it means putting the stability of the country at risk."

"Like all Sudanese, I am staying safe," US Ambassador John Godfrey tweeted. "The escalation of tensions between the military to the point of direct confrontation is extremely dangerous. I call on the senior military commanders to immediately stop fighting," he wrote again.

The army, on the other hand, denounced "lies" and accused the FSR of having triggered the hostilities: "the fighting" began when the FSR attacked army bases "in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan," said the army spokesman, General Nabil Abdallah.

The army, on the other hand, is "fulfilling its duty to protect the motherland," he added.