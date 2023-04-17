Unrelenting battle rages in Sudan as death toll passes 100

International community demands immediate ceasefire amid airstrikes, tanks on the streets, artillery fire, and heavy gunfire in crowded neighborhoods

Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Monday as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces raged for a third day, with the death toll surpassing 100 and derailing a shift to civilian rule.

The violence erupted after weeks of power struggles between two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – a former militia that had been due to merge with the army. But as the rare outbreak in fighting spread to other parts of the central African country, Burhan branded the RSF a rebel group and ordered it to be dissolved.

Amid airstrikes, tanks on the streets, artillery fire, and heavy gunfire in crowded neighborhoods, the conflict has triggered international demands for an immediate ceasefire.

"There is a shared deep concern about the fighting, violence that's going on in Sudan – the threat that poses to civilians, that it poses to the Sudanese nation and potentially poses even to the region," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Both sides in the fighting claimed they made gains on Monday, in what the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors activist group said has killed at least 97 civilians and 45 soldiers, as well as nearly 1,000 wounded. But the number of casualties is thought to be far higher, with many wounded unable to reach hospitals due to difficulties in movement amid the fighting.

As the fighting showed no sign of abating, Daglo took to Twitter to call for the international community to intervene against Burhan, branding him a “radical Islamist who is bombing civilians.”