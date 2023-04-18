EU ambassador to Sudan attacked at home

Borell calls attack on EU diplomat 'a gross violation' as fighting continues, with some 200 killed

European Union Ambassador to Sudan Aidan O’Hara was attacked in his home Monday night as deadly fighting continues to threaten Sudan's stability.

O'Hara was attacked "in his own residency," said EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, calling it "a gross violation" of international law regarding diplomats.

"Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law," he added.

Reports said that O'Hara, the 58-year-old diplomat from Ireland, was not hurt and doing fine, according to statements by both EU spokespeople and from Dublin.

This comes as the death toll closes in on 200 from the fighting, which began Saturday between forces loyal to Sudanese leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by deputy leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

Burhan's military has targeted RSF with airstrikes as fierce skirmishes continued over the past three days, including in Khartoum's airport and other parts of the country.

The clashes have been dubbed a "coup" by Burhan, who overthrew (alongside Dagalo) former head of state Omar al-Bashir in 2019, ending three decades of rule.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to both generals, calling for a ceasefire, a spokesman said.

Diplomats from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are working to formulate a ceasefire agreement to stop the fighting, according to Reuters.