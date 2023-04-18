Those inside the American vechiles were unharmed from the gunfire

A U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired upon in Sudan on Monday, American Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

"I can confirm that yesterday we had an American diplomatic convoy that was fired on. All of our people are safe and unharmed. But this action was reckless, it was irresponsible and of course unsafe," Blinken told reporters in Japan after G7 talks.

The attack on the American convoy comes after the European Union Ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O’Hara, was attacked in his home Monday night.

O'Hara was attacked "in his own residency," said EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, calling it "a gross violation" of international law regarding diplomats.

"Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law," he added.

Reports said that O'Hara, the 58-year-old diplomat from Ireland, was not hurt and doing fine, according to statements by both EU spokespeople and from Dublin.

The attacks on both the American convoy and the EU Ambassador comes as the death toll has reached 200 from the fighting, which began Saturday between forces loyal to Sudanese leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by deputy leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

Burhan's military targeted RSF with airstrikes as fierce skirmishes continued over the past three days, including in Khartoum's airport and other parts of the country.

The clashes have been dubbed a "coup" by Burhan, who overthrew (alongside Dagalo) the former head of state Omar al-Bashir in 2019, ending three decades of rule.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to both generals, calling for a ceasefire, a spokesman said.

Diplomats from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are working to formulate a ceasefire agreement to stop the fighting, according to Reuters.