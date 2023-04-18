Warring Sudanese generals agree to temporary ceasefire

There’s hope that the pause will stop the conflict from getting worse

A 24-hour ceasefire has been agreed upon by the two combatting forces in Sudan, according to Arab media.

For now, the hope is that the pause will stop the conflict from getting worse. But there’s no talk of peace, yet.

This came after Reuters reported that diplomats from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were working to formulate an agreement to stop the fighting. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke to both generals and called for a ceasefire.

It has been a harrowing four days in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. Fighting between the army and paramilitary forces has resulted in a death toll surpassing 200 and has derailed a shift to civilian rule. U.S. and European Union envoys have been attacked: the Americans while they were on the road and the European ambassador at his home.

EU Ambassador Aidan O'Hara was attacked "in his own residency," said EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and called it "a gross violation" of international law regarding diplomats.

The violence erupted after weeks of power struggles between two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – a former militia that had been due to merge with the army.

But as the rare outbreak in fighting spread to other parts of the central African country, Burhan branded the RSF a rebel group and ordered it to be dissolved. Amid airstrikes, tanks on the streets, artillery fire, and heavy gunfire in crowded neighborhoods, the conflict has triggered international demands for an immediate ceasefire.