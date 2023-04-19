Over 270 people killed, 2,600 wounded in Sudan violence - WHO

Three workers of the World Food Program are among the deceased.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday that violent clashes in Sudan claimed the lives of nearly 270 people while 2,600 people were wounded.

According to the director general of WHO Dr. Tedros Ghebreysus, three workers of the World Food Program were among the deceased.

“I condemn all loss of life and we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Sudan. The heaviest fighting is currently in Khartoum,” he said.

“The supplies that the WHO distributed to health facilities, prior to this recent escalation of conflict, are now exhausted. Hospitals in Khartoum receiving injured civilians are reporting shortages of medical personnel and life-saving medical supplies,” Ghebreysus added.

He also noted that hospitals are facing fuel shortages, as well as water and power cuts.

Violence broke out in Sudan on Saturday, when the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries, each led by the country’s top generals, clashed in the capital city of Khartoum. Earlier on Tuesday, a 24-hour ceasefire was agreed upon by the two combatting forces after numerous calls from international leaders.