Sudan: 177 Egyptian soldiers captured by RSF released

Release result of 'coordinating efforts with various Sudanese authorities for a safe return of all its soldiers to the country'

Sudan’s military said 177 Egyptian soldiers captured by Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were being returned to Egypt on Wednesday, AFP reported.

Four transport airplanes came as a result of "coordinating efforts with various Sudanese authorities for a safe return of all its soldiers to the country," according to the Egyptian military.

The abducted soldiers were in Sudan conducting military exercises, as Cairo and Khartoum maintain close military ties.

This comes amid a 24-hour ceasefire agreed on by the opposing sides, Abdel-Fattah Burhan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

