Reports of continued violence on the ground despite announcements of ceasefire

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Friday it agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds, despite reports of violence continuing after the ceasefire was to have come into effect.

“The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr … to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families,” the RSF said in a statement early on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, a report on the CNN network said that The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been supplying the RSF with missiles to aid their fight against the internationally recognized regime.

Wagner – which is owned by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin and has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin – is described by the Pentagon as a surrogate for Moscow’s Defense Ministry. It has deployed thousands of operatives in African and Middle Eastern countries including Mali, Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Syria.

The sources said the surface-to-air missiles have significantly boosted RSF fighters and their leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo as he battles for power with Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military ruler and the head of its armed forces.