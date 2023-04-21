Over 400 killed, 3,500 hurt in Sudan fighting

The army deploys on foot for the first time in its almost week-long fight with a paramilitary force

More than 400 people were killed and over 3,500 others hurt in the fighting in Sudan, the World Health Organization said Friday.

"Four hundred and thirteen people have died and 3,551 people have been injured ... that we know of," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva.

The fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who is commonly known as Hemeti.

The UN children's agency UNICEF added that at least nine children were among the dead and more than 50 children had been wounded.

Citing Sudanese health ministry figures, Harris said 20 health facilities had stopped functioning and another 12 were at risk of stopping.

This would affect "not only the people who have been injured during this terrible fighting, but the people who were needing treatment before", she noted.

"It's taking a devastating toll on the country's children," UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters. "As long as fighting continues, children will continue to pay the price.