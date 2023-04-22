Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announced that it has begun arrangements for the evacuation of Saudi citizens and nationals of 'brotherly and friendly' states

The U.S., Britain, France and China will evacuate their diplomats and nationals from Sudan, the Sudanese army said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also announced that it has begun arrangements for the evacuation of Saudi citizens and several nationals of “brotherly and friendly” countries from Sudan amid escalating violence.

"... to oversee the care and well-being of the citizens of the Kingdom in the Republic of Sudan, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the start of the arrangements for evacuation of Saudi citizens and several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom,” the ministry’s statement said on Saturday.

According to the Sudanese military, Saudi diplomats have already been evacuated from Khartoum to port Sudan and then to the kingdom. Diplomats from Jordan will also be evacuated via the same route later in the day.

Fighting in Sudan's capital entered a second week Saturday as a temporary truce was broken. Firece clashes between forces of rival generals left hundreds dead and thousands wounded.