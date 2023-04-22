Sudan fighting enters 2nd week as evacuations begin

Questions swirl over how the mass rescues of foreign citizens would unfold

More than 150 people from various nations reached the safety of Saudi Arabia Saturday in the first announced evacuation of civilians from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries entered a second week following a brief lull.

Foreign nations have said they are preparing for the evacuation of thousands more of their nationals, even though Sudan's main airport remains closed.

Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan after speaking with the leaders of several countries that had requested help. The prospect has vexed officials as most major airports have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital, Khartoum, has proven intensely dangerous.

Fighting has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded while survivors cope with shortages of electricity and food.