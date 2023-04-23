U.S. military evacuates embassy staff from Sudan - Biden

The embassy is 'temporarily suspending operations'

U.S. President Joe Biden announced late Saturday that American embassy staff had been evacuated from Sudan amid ongoing fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group.

“Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. government personnel from Khartoum,” Biden said in a statement, referring to Sudan’s capital.

"I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America's friendship and connection with the people of Sudan," the president added.

He noted that the embassy was “temporarily suspending operations.”

A separate statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the evacuation of staff and their families was ordered due to the “serious and growing security risks.” He added that “suspending operations at one of our embassies is always a difficult decision, but the safety of our personnel is my first responsibility.”

The mission was led by U.S. Africa Command in close coordination with the State Department, according to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Blinken noted that the U.S. government “will continue to assist Americans in Sudan in planning for their own safety and provide regular updates to U.S. citizens in the area.”

As the fighting in Sudan entered its second week on Saturday, several countries, including Saudi Arabia, announced they were preparing to evacuate their nationals. Biden called on the warring parties to reach an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” and stop “unconscionable” violence that left hundreds dead and thousands wounded.