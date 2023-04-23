Kenyan 'Death Cult' leader arrested

The preacher was previously indicted for inciting Christians against Hindus, Buddhists and Muslims

Dead children were among 21 bodies exhumed by Kenyan police, as part of a “death cult” investigation. The preacher allegedly instructed his followers to starve themselves to death.

The Standard, a Kenyan daily newspaper, first reported the incident after 15 emaciated members of the church were rescued in critical condition and taken to hospital. Four of the people died on route.

The initial police report said, ''the ignorant citizens are starving to death in pretext to meet Jesus after being brainwashed by a suspect, one Paul Makenzie Nthenge, a pastor of Good News International Church.''

"The police were unable to conduct any further activity at the mass grave because of the hostile residents in the forest believed to be the suspect's followers,” continued the report.

Returning to the church grounds, the police have so far discovered 58 graves, and expect more bodies to surface. Pathologists will take DNA samples to determine whether the exhumed victims died of starvation.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge started the Good News International church in 2003, and had his first confrontations with the law in 2019, after he was indicted for inciting Christians against Hindus, Buddhists and Muslims.

The alleged cult leader reportedly told his followers to fast to avoid “apocalyptic damnation” and save themselves from a “painful death in the world,” as well as a means to “meet Jesus.”

Kenya is facing its worst drought in decades, affecting nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people. The severity of food insecurity is expected to worsen.

In addition, Al-Shabaab jihadists have staged several large-scale attacks inside Kenya, in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 to fight the group.