Countries evacuate nationals from Sudan as fighting rages on

Several countries have been forced to evacuate their nationals, including their diplomatic personnel, because of the deadly clashes that broke out more than a week ago in Sudan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the violence, which is taking place mainly in the capital Khartoum and in Darfur in the west, has already left more than 420 people dead and 3,700 injured.

France has evacuated 200 people by military aircraft to Djibouti. Germany and Italy have each evacuated 100 and 300 people respectively. Egypt's northern neighbor announced the evacuation "by land of 436 nationals".

The United Kingdom and the United States announced the evacuation of their diplomats, along with their families, while Turkey and other countries said they would try to evacuate their nationals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, said on Twitter Sunday that he had "temporarily suspended Canadian operations in Sudan." "Our diplomats are safe - they have been repatriated and are working from outside the country," he said.

The U.S. military "will remain deployed in Djibouti to protect U.S. personnel and others until the security situation no longer requires their presence," said U.S. President Joe Biden.

The violence has displaced tens of thousands of people to other states in Sudan, as well as to Chad and Egypt.

The conflict erupted on April 15 between the army of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's de facto leader, and his deputy-turned-rival, General Mohamed Hamdane Dagalo, who commands the feared Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.