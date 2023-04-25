'There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab'

Nima Saeed Abid, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Sudan, on Tuesday warned of "biological risks" after a laboratory in the east African country was taken over by armed forces.

In a statement, Abid said that soldiers "kicked out all the technicians from the lab... which is completely under the control of one of the fighting parties as a military base.”

"There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab," Abid added, saying that the lab holds samples of deadly diseases, including measles, polio, and cholera, and that the situation has gotten “extremely dangerous.”

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a three-day ceasefire agreement between the fighting factions in Sudan. According to the Sudanese army, the lull in fighting was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the two fighting sides led by formerly allied generals, agreed to the agreement after several failed attempts to secure a temporary truce. “We must all do everything within our power to pull Sudan back from the edge of the abyss,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Tens of thousands of refugees flooded into bordering countries since the fighting began on April 15. Hundreds have been killed, with thousands more wounded. Several countries have been forced to evacuate their nationals, including their diplomatic personnel, because of the deadly clashes that broke out more than a week ago in Sudan.