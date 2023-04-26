Saudi Arabia helps 1,687 people flee Sudan by boat

Over 2,000 evacuated so far, few of whom are actual Saudi citizens

Civilians from more than 50 different countries fled the fighting in Sudan by boat and arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced.

The recent evacuation of 1,687 people adds up to over 2,000 foreign nationals that fled due to the fighting.

The evacuees were "transported by one of the kingdom's ships, and the kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure," the ministry said in a statement. This effort amounts to the largest evacuation by the Saudis so far.

Hundreds have been killed, with thousands more wounded, in the war between General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, head of the army and de facto ruler of Sudan since the 2021 coup, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Tens of thousands of refugees flooded into bordering countries since the fighting began on April 15.

Several countries have been forced to evacuate their nationals, including their diplomatic personnel. The latest was a military plane that flew dozens of South Korean civilians to a Saudi air base.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a three-day ceasefire agreement between the fighting factions in Sudan. According to the Sudanese army, the lull in fighting was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. But, on Tuesday, a World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Sudan, warned of "biological risks" after a laboratory was taken over by armed forces.