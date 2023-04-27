Sudan's Burhan approves extension of truce as sporadic fighting continues

Fighting continues in some areas despite 72-hour truce that began on Tuesday

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s army leader, approved the extension of a truce on Wednesday between warring sides in the current conflict engulfing the country.

The truce began on Tuesday and was brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, while the extension was proposed by the eastern African Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) bloc.

The army said it would send representatives to meet RSF negotiators in Juba, neighboring South Sudan.

Despite the ceasefire, fighting has still been reported in the capital Khartoum, which both Burhan and his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), claim to control.

UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes said that "reports of sporadic shooting are still coming in, as well as reports of relocation of troops.”

Meanwhile, war criminal Ahmed Haroun, a member of the ousted 2019 government, escaped prison amid the heavy fighting. More than 500 people have been killed and thousands injured.

The UK, Canada and Nigeria were among countries still bringing their nationals back home, as thousands of Sudanese poured over Sudan’s borders to escape the violence.