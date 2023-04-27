The pastor, Mackenzie, could be charged with the most severe sentence in recent Kenyan history

Criminal charges for genocide are being considered against the Kenyan death cult leader who's preaching led to death of over 90 people.

The preacher allegedly instructed his followers to starve themselves, to “meet Jesus,” to avoid “apocalyptic damnation,” and to save themselves from a “painful death in the world.”

The death toll from his ideological path of starvation continues to rise.

Kenya’s Interior Minister, Kithure Kindiki, announced a containment of the church grounds in order to expand the police operation, as well as bringing up, “large- scale crimes under Kenyan law as well as international law have been committed.”

“While the State remains respectful of religious freedom, this horrendous blight on our consience [sic] must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrator(s) of the atrocity on so many innocent souls, but tighter regulation,” the Kenyan minister declared on twitter.

Through the Ministry of Interior’s Twitter, Kindiki hinted at “charging Mr. Mackenzie with genocide, which could hand him one of the most severe sentences in recent times.”

The incident was first reported by a Kenyan daily newspaper, The Standard, after 15 emaciated members of the church were rescued in critical condition and taken to hospital. 4 of the people died on route.

The Good News International church was started in 2003, by Pastor Paul Mackenzie Ntheng. His first confrontations with the law began in 2019, after he was indicted for inciting Christians against Hindus, Buddhists and Muslims.

At the same time, Kenya is facing its worst drought in decades, affecting a large percent of the region and at least four million out of its 50 million people. Food insecurity is only expected to worsen. In addition, Nairobi faces Al-Shabaab jihadists that carried large-scale attacks in 2020.