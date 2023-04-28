Heavy clashes rock Sudan capital, despite truce extension

The fighting has further plunged the country, especially its capital, into chaos, with tens of thousands seeking safety elsewhere

Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked parts of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county’s two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.

The escalation came hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the truce, apparently to allow foreign governments complete the evacuation of their citizens from the chaos-stricken African nation.

There have been multiple truce efforts since fighting broke out on April 15 between Sudan's army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. All have failed.

At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded in the fighting, according to health ministry figures, although the real death toll is likely much higher.

Hospitals have been shelled and more than two-thirds are out of service, the doctors' union said, reporting at least eight civilians killed in Khartoum alone on Wednesday.

The World Food Program has said the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people -- one-third of the population -- need aid.