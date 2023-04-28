UN 'deeply alarmed' at Sudan prison breaks, impunity

'People also continue to be forced from their homes... and suffer looting, extortion, acute shortages of food, water, electricity, fuel'

The United Nations voiced alarm on Friday over prison breaks amid the ongoing violence raging in Sudan that have seen war crimes suspects escape and deepening impunity.

"We're very, very deeply alarmed by the prison breaks," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva. "We're very worried about the prospect of further violence, amid a generalized climate of impunity.”

Her comments followed several jailbreaks – including of a high-security prison holding suspected war criminals – since violence erupted across Sudan two weeks ago. Shamdasani said the UN was concerned the impunity symbolized by the jailbreaks "is at the root of a lot of what we are seeing today.”

"When you see continued impunity for serious violations... it emboldens the perpetrators."

The UN also warned that the conflict was reigniting ethnic clashes in the western Darfur region which had left nearly 100 dead in a matter of days.

At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded in the two weeks of fighting between Sudan's army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary commanded by his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

"The human rights situation continues to dramatically deteriorate," Shamdasani added.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes, with tens of thousands fleeing into neighboring countries. But Shamdasani warned that thousands remain trapped in residential areas where fighting has been taking place.

"People also continue to be forced from their homes by the RSF and suffer looting, extortion, acute shortages of food, water, electricity, fuel, limited access to healthcare, limited communication, and limited cash due to the closure of banks," she said.